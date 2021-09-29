Man arrested for alleged involvement in human trafficking in Camarillo

Ventura County

CAMARILLO, Calif. -- One man was arrested for his alleged involvement in human trafficking in Camarillo on Wednesday.

On Friday, the Ventura County Human Trafficking Task Force conducted an operation in Ventura County in an effort to rescue victims of sex trafficking and arresting the suspects involved.

The detectives worked for nine hours communicating with multiple victims in an attempt to provide them with resources to escape their situation.

Detectives went undercover and posed as commercial sex workers on various websites to communicate with multiple "Johns", or commercial sex customers. Four suspects were arrested for attempting to solicit prostitution.

In their investigation, they found one victim that was in the Ventura County area.

Detectives arrived in a nearby parking lot in the Camarillo area and were able to locate the trafficker despite the victim not being able to give info.

Detectives identified the suspect as a 25-year-old Torrance man. Officers found that he had a criminal background and was currently on parole. Detectives also located cash and other items that showed evidence of pimping taking place.

The man was arrested for pimping. He was booked into the pre-trial detention facility.

Detectives offered the victim resources along with assistance in getting home along with other necessities.

Ventura County Human Trafficking Task Force gives some tips in identifying human trafficking.

The following are some tell-tale signs of the crime taking place:

Traffickers often take advantage of privacy and anonymity accesible through the hospitality industry, hotels and motels being attractive locations for all forms of trafficking. Some signs include: minimal luggage and clothing individuals not being able to speak freely or seem disoriented guests who insist on little or no housekeeping multiple people being escorted to a room one at a time



For more info on signs of human trafficking, click here.

The Ventura County Human Trafficking Task Force is made up of members from Ventura County Sheriff’s Office, Ventura County District Attorney’s Office, Ventura Police Department, Santa Paula Police Department, Simi Valley Police Department, Oxnard Police Department, California Highway Patrol, Federal Bureau of Investigations, Homeland Security Investigations, California Department of Justice and several victim service providers.

Detective encourages human trafficking victims to contact 211 or local law enforcement.