Santa Barbara Channelkeeper celebrates major milestone with Ventura River recovery

Ventura County

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – The Santa Barbara Channelkeeper reached a critical milestone this month.

The Ventura River, for the first time ever, ended all pumping at its well field at Foster Park. SB Channelkeeper says it's major step to help restore the ecosystem.

For many decades, the unlimited over-pumping at foster park has, at times, resulted in degraded water quality and the destruction of endangered species habitat.

“Our water supplies are severely limited, and unfortunately it does not appear that conditions will improve in the near future," said Benjamin Pitterle, Channelkeeper’s Science and Policy Director. "It’s critical that we include our precious ecosystems in the final balance of how we manage our water resources.”

The Ventura River is a primary source of drinking water, providing all of the water used in the Ojai basin and the Ventura River valley.

