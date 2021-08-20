Motorhome destroyed after catching fire in Ventura

Ventura County

VENTURA, Calif. -- Ventura City firefighters put out a motorhome fire on Thursday morning.

At around 9:05 a.m., Ventura City Fire responded to reports of a large vehicle fire on Walker Street at Moon Drive.

Firefighters and Ventura police responded to the scene to find a motorhome fully involved in flames.

Officials say heavy smoke was visible for a long distance.

Two people and a cat were able to escape from the motorhome unharmed.

The two were the owners of the motorhome. They said they noticed the smoke and flames coming from the engine compartment and were able to stop the vehicle and safely get out.

They said they lived in the motorhome full-time and were on their way to Camarillo from Ventura.

The Red Cross helped them find temporary shelter, the fire department said.

Fire investigators say mechanical or electrical issues were the cause of the fire.