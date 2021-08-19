Channel Islands Harbor to host night market in September

Ventura County

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. -- Channel Islands Harbor will host a night market event filled with food and entertainment on September 11.

The 805 Night Market is an open-air night market where guests can eat, drink and socialize while enjoying live entertainment.

The event was founded by Javier Lara, his wife Raquel Lara and his brother Roy Lara. They are also the creator of Trendi Eats, a social media-based foodie experience.

“We aim to create an event that will bring the community together and offer a space where local entrepreneurs can grow,” said Javier Lara, 805 Night Market Marketing Director. “We hope the 805 Night Market will become a place where attendees, their families and friends can have a great time in a safe environment.”

The night market will feature food, merchandise, live entertainment, a children’s play area and crafts that appeal to all ages.

“Highlighting local businesses and helping them succeed is a dream come true,” Raquel Lara said. “We are so happy, through our platforms, we are able to connect so many people from throughout Southern California and the United States to Ventura County’s culinary experiences.”

The event will be on September 11 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Harbor View Park, south of Marine Emporium Landing.

To find out more about Trendi Eats, you can find them here on Facebook, Youtube and TikTok.