Airplane skids on runway after landing gear failure in Camarillo

Ventura County

CAMARILLO, Calif. – Scary moments for two people Thursday afternoon after their plane experienced landing gear failure after landing at the Camarillo Airport.

According to airport officials, the Piper J-3 Cub had landed and was coming to a stop on the runway when the landing gear went out.

The pilot lost control of the plane as it skidded to a stop. Officials said the private plane sustained minor damage but neither of the two people on board were injured.

There were no reports of damage to the runway or any structures on airport property.

The Ventura County Fire Department, which has a station at the airport, responded to the scene.

The Camarillo Airport is located at 555 Airport Way in Camarillo.