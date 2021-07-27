Coast Guard breaks ground on new air station in Ventura

Ventura County

VENTURA, Calif. -- The Coast Guard breaks ground on a new air station in Ventura on Tuesday afternoon.

The Coast Guard helicopter crews flew out from a rented naval base at Point Mugu to a groundbreaking at their soon-to-be permanent home in Ventura.

"We're excited to break ground to re-establish a permanent air station," said Vice Adm. Michael F. McAllister, commander U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area. "The new air station in Ventura will enhance critical mission capabilities, allowing us to better serve this critical area."

The Coast Guard Air Station Ventura will include a 48,000 square-foot hangar and a 12,200 square-foot administration and berthing facility.

When the facility opens in August 2023, the Coast Guard will have four MH-65 Dolphin helicopters and 82 personnel.

The project costs $53 million.

In the past, the Coast Guard operated their Air Station out of the Los Angeles International Airport. They were there for five decades until they lost their lease in May 2016.

The Air Station covers 350 nautical miles from Dana Point to Morro Bay, including the Channel Islands.

Their missions include 24/7 emergency response, search and rescue, drug and migrant interdiction, law enforcement, and marine and waterways conversation and protection.