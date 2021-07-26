Skip to Content
City of Ventura welcomes new police dog

VENTURA, Calif. - The Ventura City Police Department welcomed a new police dog to the team last week!

K9 Defender is the newest member of the department and has been in training for one week now.

The police department said in a tweet that Defender was purchased thanks to a generous donation from Land Rover Jaguar Ventura.

Defender is two years old and has been partnered with Officer Anderson.

The department said the pair will specialize in tracking and narcotics detection.

