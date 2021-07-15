Man arrested on suspicion of prowling, gun possession

Ventura County

VENTURA, Calif. -- Ventura Police arrested a man on suspicion of prowling and illegal gun possession on early Thursday morning.

At around 3:16 a.m., Ventura police responded to the 5500 block of Lafayette Street in response to a suspect on suspicion of entering unlocked cars.

Officers arrived and searched the area before locating a suspect matching the description given to the police.

Police identified him as a 30-year-old transient.

Police detained him and performed a search, they found him in possession of a gun, drug paraphernalia, control substances and burglary tools.

He was booked into the Ventura County Jail.