Ventura County girl with disability has wish granted by Make-A-Wish

Ventura County

VENTURA, Calif. – A Ventura County girl with disabilities had her wish granted with the help of Make-A-Wish and a local bank.

5-year-old Delilah from the Ventura County area suffers from a nervous system disorder that causes seizures. Throughout her young life she has endured many hospital visits.

Delilah's simple wish was to be able to play outside with her sister in her own backyard playset.

With the help of Ventura County Credit Union, Make-a-Wish Tri-Counties was able to make Delilah's wish come true.

The organization and the credit union raised $5,000 for Delilah, affording her a playset with a slide, swings, a climbing wall and a playhouse that Delilah and her family can enjoy all year long.

“Delilah’s story really touched all of our hearts,” said Pattie Mullins, CEO of Make-A-Wish Tri-Counties. “It is an honor to be able to make a difference for such a deserving child. A huge thank you to the VCCU team for helping make this wonderful wish come true.”

The organization surprised her with a big celebration in her family's backyard with decorated signs and balloons to celebrate the occasion. Ventura County Credit Union employees were also in attendance to celebrate with the family.









Make-a-Wish Tri-Counties has granted more than 2,100 wishes to children in the Ventura County area.

They raise funds through corporate sponsorships, special events, foundation grants and individual contributions.

For more on information about Make-a-Wish Tri-Counties, click here.