Oxnard Union High School District welcomes students for summer school

Ventura County

OXNARD, Calif. - Tuesday marked the first day of summer school at the Oxnard Union High School District.

Staff welcomed students back on campus at all 11 schools throughout the district.

Students picked up their chromebooks and hotspots during opening day. The district is providing in-person instruction as well as remote learning.

Students have a choice to attend class on Mondays and Wednesdays, or Tuesdays and Thursdays. Fridays will be used for additional tutoring.

Masks are required inside classrooms for both students and staff.