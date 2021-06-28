Inmate dies at Ventura County jail

Ventura County

VENTURA, Calif. - An inmate died at the Ventura County Pre-trial Detention Facility early Saturday morning after suffering an apparent "medical emergency."

At around 1 a.m., 40-year-old David Hernandez of Oxnard was found unresponsive in his cell, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Jail staff rendered first aid until paramedics arrived, but Hernandez was pronounced dead at the jail.

The cause of death is under investigation by the Ventura County Sheriff’s Major Crimes Bureau and an autopsy will be conducted by the Ventura County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Hernandez was booked into the jail on Tuesday, June 22.