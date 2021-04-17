Shooting survivor pens new children’s book ‘My Uncle and Me and the Big Game’

Ventura County

VENTURA, Calif.

Kevin Natale was 14 when he was shot and paralyzed by a mentally disturbed Ventura neighbor in 1994.

Now he is all grown up and just published his first children's book entitled My Uncle and Me and the Big Game.

Natale held a book signing at the Bank of Books in Ventura on Saturday.

He dedicated the book to his nieces and nephews and his nephew Jack is the boy in the story.

"I wrote it in a way that is is from my nephew's perspective so it is him as a first grader talking about his uncle and the adventures they have together," said Natalie.

Natalie went to Ventura College and studied leadership at Biola University.

He forgave his shooter who is serving a life sentence for the crime.

Natale said that helped him move on with his life. He said the next book in what he hopes will become a series working is about going to the zoo with his nephew.

Natale's book is available at the Bank of Books and other book stores. He hopes to have another book signing soon.