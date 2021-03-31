House fire in Oxnard sparked inside a tortoise enclosure

Ventura County

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - A house fire broke out in Oxnard Wednesday afternoon. According to a fire investigator, the fire started in an unoccupied exterior tortoise enclosure.

Ventura City and Oxnard Fire units responded to the single-story house at around noon Wednesday, where the fire had spread from the tortoise enclosure to the eaves of the roof and the attic. The high winds in Ventura Wednesday impacted the spread of the fire.

Despite the winds, crews were able to put out the fire within an hour.

Two adults were displaced as a result of the fire damage.

Ventura crews remained on scene Wednesday afternoon for mop-up operations.

There were no injuries to the two adults, the firefighters, or the tortoise.