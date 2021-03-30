Ventura County eligible to move into less restrictive Orange Tier

Ventura County

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - The state of California announced that Ventura County has met the requirements for the state's less restrictive Orange Tier - for the first week of the two-week required time frame.

If the County meets the Orange Tier requirements again on April 6, the County would be able to move to the Orange Tier on April 7 at 12:01 a.m.

The State's Orange Tier allows for many businesses to expand operations.

That includes fitness centers and gyms, which could open indoors with 25% capacity. Meanwhile, movie theaters and restaurants could open indoors with 50% capacity or 200 people, whichever is fewer.

Wineries, breweries and distilleries could open indoors with a 25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer. And bars would be able to open outdoors with health modifications in place.

County Executive Officer Michael Powers says he is proud of the community for coming together to make this happen.

"This brings hope that we are headed in a better direction," Powers said.

After reaching the Orange Tier, Ventura County would need to remain in the Orange Tier for three consecutive weeks to be able to progress to the even-less restrictive Yellow Tier.