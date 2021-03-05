Ventura Sheriff’s welcomes new sheriff’s dog

Ventura County

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. -- Ventura County Sheriff's Office welcomes a new sheriff's dog on Friday.

Ventura County Sheriff's says hello to their newest police dog, Thor.

Thor will be working with Ventura County Sheriff's Deputy Anthony Goldner.

Thor is a one-year-old German Shepard born in the U.S.

He completed a six-week, 240 hour, Patrol/Narcotic Detection Course hosted by the Inglis Police Dog Academy on January 25, 2021.

Both Thor and Deputy Goldner will be assigned to the Thousand Oaks Sheriff's Station and will begin their duty on Monday, March 8.