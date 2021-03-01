Ventura County begins vaccination rollout for teachers

Ventura County

CAMARILLO, Calif. -- Ventura County announced that essential workers could be eligible for the vaccine last Wednesday. This includes workers across the education field as many prepare to head back to in-person schooling.

“With the Ventura County Office of Education to develop a plan to vaccinate all teachers, across all districts throughout Ventura County by the end of March,” said Mike Powers, who is the CEO of Ventura County.

Ventura County Office of Education said they will be bringing in different school districts starting Monday to kickoff the vaccination teacher rollout.

