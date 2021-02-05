Woman dies day after major crash in Oxnard

Ventura County

OXNARD, Calif. - The Oxnard Police Department reported Friday that one of the victims in a major crash the night before has passed away from her injuries.

The crash happened around 9:42 p.m. at 8th Street and C Street. At the time, both drivers were seriously injured and transported to the hospital for treatment.

One of the drivers, a 29-year-old Oxnard woman, reportedly sustained life-threatening injuries. Ventura County Medical Center announced she passed away from her wounds at 11:30 a.m. Friday morning. Her name has not yet been released pending notification of next of kin.

In their report, police explained the 29-year-old woman had been driving a 2005 Ford Focus when a 2002 GMC Envoy driven by a 30-year-old woman from Port Hueneme crashed into the side of the Ford.

The Port Hueneme woman is listed as being in stable condition.

Police are investigating the cause of the collision.

Anyone who has information regarding this collision is urged to contact Senior Officer Paul Knapp at 805-385-7750 or by email at paul.knapp@oxnardpd.org.