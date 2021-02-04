Ventura County backs away from restaurant TV ban for Super Bowl Sunday

Ventura County

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - A quick about-face from Ventura County Thursday morning. Wednesday night the county released a statement about Super Bowl weekend and the potential for gatherings around televisions at outdoor venues.

Ventura County originally telling businesses: "TVs cannot be used to broadcast programming in an effort to prevent crowding and further spread of COVID-19," according to an emailed release. The statement banned TV programming at restaurants, breweries, distilleries, bars and wineries from Friday night at 11 p.m. to Monday morning at 8 a.m.

But Thursday those plans to ban TVs were banned themselves.

A message went out last night that our County was also going to ban TVs for the weekend. Good news is that it’s not a ban but a recommendation. It’s at the discretion of the business. Ventura County

Ventura County now says the original statement is a recommendation and outdoor TV use for Super Bowl weekend will be at the "discretion of the business."

Super Bowl weekend comes at a time when COVID-19 numbers are finally trending downward in Ventura County. The county has lost more than 630 lives during the pandemic. And reported 334 new coronavirus cases Wednesday, the lowest number of new daily cases in months.