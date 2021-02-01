Woman dies in crash on Highway 1 in Ventura

Ventura County

VENTURA, Calif. -- A woman died in a car crash on Highway 1 in Ventura on early Monday morning.

On Monday at around 1:37 a.m., a 2019 Volkswagen Jetta was driving southbound on Highway 1 south of Thornhill Broome Beach when the driver turned her car and lost control.

The car went over the embankment and into the ocean.

The driver, identified as a 19-year-old woman from Valley Village, died on scene.

Ventura CHP, United States Coast Guard, Ventura County Fire Department, Gold Coast Ambulance and Ventura County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene of the crash and rendered aid.

The crash is under investigation.

Officials say it is unclear if alcohol and/or drugs were a factor in this crash.