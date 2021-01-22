Oxnard woman injured in hit-and-run

Ventura County

OXNARD, Calif. - An Oxnard woman was seriously injured after being hit by a car.

The incident happened at 11:00 a.m. Friday at 1201 W. Gonzales Road.

When officers arrived, they found a 29-year-old Oxnard woman who had been hit by a car and was seriously injured.

She was immediately transported to the Ventura County Medical Center and is in critical condition.

There is limited information about the driver and the vehicle involved in the collision.

Officers say the driver drove westbound in the north alley on W. Gonzales Road, towards Ventura Road.

Traffic investigators have taken over the investigation and encourage anyone with information regarding this collision to contact the Oxnard Police Department.