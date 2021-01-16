“Pie it Forward” feeds service industry workers pizza

Ventura County

VENTURA, Calif.--Service industry workers who are struggling financially due to the pandemic dined on pizza this weekend thanks to "Pie it Forward."

Fluid State Beer Garden on Fir and Main Streets credits Ventura Spirits with funding the generous idea.

Fluid State workers made large pizzas for service industry workers with a pay stub or identification on Friday night and they plan to offer a dozen pizza a day while the funding lasts.

Social media posts said their goal was brighten the day service industry workers hit hard financially during restrictions put in place to prevent the spread of the virus that causes COVID19,

Recipients hope others will continue to find ways to "Pie it Forward" in Ventura and beyond.