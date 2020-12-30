Firefighters knock down mobile home fire in Oxnard

Ventura County

OXNARD, Calif. -- Oxnard City Fire knocked down a mobile home fire in Oxnard on Wednesday afternoon.

At around 11:11 a.m., Oxnard City Fire received reports of a mobile home fire on the 2000 block of Mariposa Street in Oxnard.

Firefighter responded to find the mobile home next to a home fully involved in flames.

The fire extended into the home. Officials do not know the extent of the damage to the home due to the extension of the fire.

One person was treated on scene for smoke inhalation. They did not get transported to a hospital.

Crews are on scene investigating the cause of the fire.