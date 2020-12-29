Skip to Content
Ventura County
6 people displaced after overnight apartment fire in Oxnard

122920 Oxnard Apt Fire
Firefighters at the scene of an apartment fire Tuesday morning in Oxnard.

OXNARD, Calif. - Six people are being helped by the American Red Cross Tuesday morning after a fire at their apartment building.

The Oxnard Fire Department received a report around 3:27 a.m. of a structure fire with people trapped on the second floor on the 2200 block of San Mateo Place. By the time firefighters arrived, two people had self-rescued from the building, according to OFD. A total of three patients were checked out by medics. All denied further medical care. Six residents are displaced due to the damage.

Firefighters had the fire knocked down within 15 minutes of arriving at the scene. Investigators are now looking into what caused the fire.

