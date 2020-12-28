One COVID-19 testing site open in Ventura County due to weather

Ventura County

VENTURA, Calif. -- Ventura County testing sites have seen a huge increase of people coming to get tested following the Christmas holiday. However, on Monday, only one site was open throughout the county due to wet weather.

As it rained across Ventura County, hundreds of people stood in line at the Ventura County Fairgrounds testing site seeking results for COVID-19.

“She has a low grade fever and body aches so we wanted to be safe,” said Cynthia De La Torre who brought her family in to get tested.

People stood in line outside for up to an hour.

“Yeah it sucks but we are trying to be cautious,” said De La Torre.

“It wasn’t that bad," said Javier Ibanez from Ventura County. “We came prepared.”

Out of several testing sites located throughout the County, weather conditions allowed only the fairgrounds to be open for testing on Monday.

“We went to the Santa Paula one, and as soon as we got there they closed,” said De La Torre.

“We are looking at ways to accommodate those sites so that for future days if it is raining we will still be able to operate safely,” said Linda Bays, who is the manager at Ventura County Health Care Agency.

Ventura County has seen the number of people getting tested after Christmas going up. The county announced a record 3,178 new cases over the holiday weekend.

Officials are expecting testing numbers to keep going up and are speeding up a new testing process. Those looking to get tested can pre-register at VCCOVID.com to save time.

“What you are doing there is selecting a day that you will go and get tested,” said Bays. “That will give you a slot for the day. It also allows you to put in your own information, and then when you get to the testing site it is much quicker. We scan a code off your phone, and their return time is anywhere from 24 hours to 48 hours.”