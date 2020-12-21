Ventura County Sheriff’s reports inmate death

Ventura County

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. -- The Ventura County Sheriff's Office reported an inmate death in the County Jail Monday afternoon.

The inmate was identified as Steven Johnson, 37, from Ojai.

On Dec. 15 around 11:15 a.m., deputies at the Ventura County Jail reportedly found Johnson alone and unresponsive in his cell.

Deputies provided aid and called for the medical staff. Ventura City Fire and AMR also responded to the jail and transported Johnson to Ventura Community Memorial Hospital.

A few days later, Johnson was transferred to Ventura County Medical Center for additional care.

On Sunday at around 9:13 p.m, Johnson was pronounced dead by the hospital.

The cause of his death is under investigation.

They are waiting for the results of the autopsy from the Ventura County Medical Examiner's Office.

The Sheriff’s Major Crimes Bureau will be in charge of the investigation.