Project Understanding distributes Christmas gifts to those in need

Ventura County

VENTURA, Calif. -- Project Understanding in Ventura made Christmas brighter for many families struggling financially this year.

Two different events were help on Monday morning including a toy drive and adopt a family for the holidays.

“There are so many people in need this year, now more than ever,” said Brandy Beesley, who is the CEO of Project Understanding.

The nonprofit organization passed out nearly 1,000 toys to families in need, which was donated by the community.

“We are handing the toys out as they come through,” said Beesley.

Another event taking place was Adopt-A-Family for the Holidays. Families who have chosen to adopt a family was given a wish list.

“They go do all the shopping themselves and wrap it, and they personally deliver it to the family,” said Beesley.

Nearly 50 families were adopted this year. Among those who decided to adopt was Carrie Ortiz.

“I am honored that we were able to do it,” said Ortiz. She and her husband personally delivered six full bags of toys for a family with three young kids.

“You know times are really hard right now for everybody,” said Ortiz. “COVID is taking over everything, so we had the opportunity to be able to help a family. We figured it was the least we can do and put a smile on peoples faces, and make the kiddos happy, and take the stress off of the mom.”

Senerey De Los Santos spoke with families members as they received a generous Christmas gift. The full story will air tonight at 5 p.m., and 6 p.m. on Newchannel 3.