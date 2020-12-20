Man dies in mountain biking crash at Point Mugu State Park

Ventura County

POINT MUGU STATE PARK, Calif. - A man tragically died Saturday morning after crashing on his mountain bike in Point Mugu State Park.

The Ventura County Sheriff's Office said it happened around 9:30 a.m.

64-year-old Roy Wallack from Irvine was reportedly riding with friends in the Sycamore Canyon area when he crashed and struck his head.

A County Sheriff and Fire helicopter responded to the scene with a flight nurse who pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. The Medical Examiner's Office has not yet determined the cause of Wallack's death.