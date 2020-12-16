Ventura man arrested for gun possession

Ventura County

VENTURA, Calif. -- Ventura County Sheriff's Gang Unit detectives arrested one man on Tuesday morning.

On Tuesday at around 10:55 a.m., Ventura County Sheriff's detectives served a search warrant on the 8000 block of Tahoe Drive in Ventura.

The search warrant was given when deputies received information on the location of stolen bullet proof vests and an illegal gun.

The home belonged to a Ventura man on active probation.

Detectives arrived at the home and arrested the Ventura man on outstanding misdemeanor warrant charges and began a search of the home.

In their search, detectives found bullet proof vests that were suspected to be stolen. They also found an unregistered 9mm pistol, 9mm ammunition, two 17 round magazines, one 30 round magazine and an inside the waistband pistol holster, used to conceal the gun.

Detectives say the unregistered firearm is referred to as a “Ghost Gun” due to the lack of a commercial serial number, which makes the firearm untraceable and allows the person to get away from regulated background checks.

The Ventura man was arrested for the outstanding misdemeanor warrant along with other charges including prohibited person in possession of a gun, unlawful transfer of firearm and receiving stolen property.