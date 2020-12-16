Skip to Content
Ventura County
By
Published 6:42 am

Oxnard woman arrested for gun possession, narcotic sales

Oxnard Police Department

OXNARD, Calif. -- Oxnard police arrested one woman involved in illegal drug sales and gun possession on Tuesday afternoon.

On Tuesday at around 3:30 p.m., Oxnard Police Department Drug Enforcement Unit detectives and the FBI completed an investigation into an Oxnard woman selling heroin and methamphetamine.

Detectives served a search warrant at her home and found methamphetamine, heroin, Xanax, cash and packaging material.

Detectives also found a loaded .380 semi-automatic pistol on the table and a loaded 12-gauge shotgun in the living room closet.

The woman was charged with possession for sale of methamphetamine, possession for sale of Xanax and several firearms violations.

She was booked into Ventura County Jail with a bail request of $350,000.

