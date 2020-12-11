Downtown Ventura restaurants defying stay-at-home order

Ventura County

VENTURA, Calif. - Some restaurants in downtown Ventura have decided to protest against the outdoor dining ban.

Anton Van Happen is the owner of Nick The Greek in Ventura. He says he plans on doing his normal takeout service, but if people want to dine outside they can.

“If people want to sit down on our outdoor tables, they are welcome to do so,” said Van Happen.

He is also starting a movement to reopen outdoor dining despite the State order.

Van Happen believes there's no scientific basis for closing outdoor businesses. He also says struggling businesses have nothing to lose by staying open.

“I am trying to start something where all restaurant owners are going to wake up. If you are going out of business you basically have nothing to lose,"he said. "By opening up your outdoor dining, let's say you get fines and if you are already on your way to bankruptcy or closing down your store, you might as well fight.”

