Santa Barbara man dies after falling from third-story railing in Oxnard

OXNARD, Calif. - The Oxnard Police Department is investigating the death of a Santa Barbara man after he fell from a third-story railing early Sunday morning.

Officers received a call regarding an injured man on the 700 block of Forest Park Boulevard around 12:09 a.m.

Witnesses told police the 23-year-old man died after falling over the railing of a third-story apartment.

Police are investigating the death as an accident pending an autopsy. They believe alcohol may have played a role in the fall.

