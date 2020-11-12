Man facing prowling charges after running from police in Ventura

Ventura County

VENTURA, Calif. -- A man was arrested for prowling and resisting arrest on Thursday morning in Ventura.

On Thursday at around 9:24 a.m., Ventura police responded to reports of a suspect attempting to enter a home on the 1900 block of Sunridge Drive in Ventura.

When police arrived, they made contact with the victim who lived in the home.

In their investigation, they found that the victim saw a man walking up to their drive way.

The resident did not recognize the man and became worried that their garage was open.

The resident says that the man attempted to enter the open garage but the resident confronted the man. They then called 911.

The suspect fled the scene on food and was last seen walking eastbound on Stork Street.

Officers located the suspect and tried to make contact with him but he ran from them.

A short pursuit ensued before officers were able to take the man into custody.

The man was arrested for prowling and resisting/delaying arrest.

No one was injured in this incident.

A review of the Ventura County court systems show the man having several prior arrests including petty theft, public intoxication and disturbing the peace.



