Ventura woman arrested for DUI, multiple hit-and-runs

Ventura County

VENTURA, Calif. -- Ventura police arrested one woman involved in driving under the influence and hitting multiple cars on Tuesday night.

On Tuesday at around 9:57 p.m., Ventura police responded to reports of a hit and run in the area of Webster Street and Hill Road in Ventura.

Officers arrived and made contact with the victim.

In their investigation they found that a white sedan hit the victim's car along with two other parked cars in the area.

The victim had minor injuries from the hit but their car sustained heavy damages.

The hit-and-run driver had left the scene when police arrived.

Later that night, Ventura police and CHP received reports of the car and the driver from the hit and run.

Officers stopped the car and gave the driver field sobriety tests to determine if the driver was impaired.

Officers found that the suspect's BAC was over twice the legal limit of .08.

The suspect was identified as a Ventura woman. She was arrested for driving under the influence causing injury, BAC over .08 causing injury, hit and run from an injury collision and hit and run causing property damage.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the crime should contact the Ventura Police Watch Commander at 805-339-4416.