Ventura County DA Totten to retire from position

Ventura County

VENTURA, Calif. - Ventura County District Attorney Gregory D. Totten will be leaving his position as district attorney in 2021.

Totten's last day as Ventura County's DA will be Jan. 9, 2021.

In a statement released Tuesday, Totten said he was retiring from his current position and taking an executive role with the California District Attorneys Association in Sacramento.

Totten said he looks forward to serving district attorneys across the state in this new role.

Totten has served as Ventura County's District Attorney for 18 years and has decades more experience as a prosecutor.

In his parting letter, Totten thanked his staff at the DA's office as well as local law enforcement agencies of which he has worked with over his career.

"I have been very fortunate to work with exceptionally dedicated and principled prosecutors, investigators, victim advocates, and support staff," Totten said. "Serving with these talented men and women has unquestionably been the best part of this job; I so admire and respect their devotion to the cause of justice and safety."

