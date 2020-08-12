Ventura police arrest man for theft and discover dozens of previous arrests

Ventura County

VENTURA, Calif. - Ventura police arrested a man after he attempted to steal a bike from someone's yard, and later discovered he has over 30 prior arrests.

On August 12 at 8:25 a.m., several neighbors on Woodstock Lane saw a man, later identified as Trace Mullen, enter the side yard of a home in the 900 block of their street.

Police said they watched Mullen enter and exit the rear yard several times. The last time Mullen left, he was in possession of a mountain bike. The residents called 911 and Mullen was detained a short distance away.

Mullen was still in possession of the stolen bike. The homeowner was contacted and confirmed the bike belonged to them, and Mullen did not have permission to be in the yard.

Mullen was arrested for prowling and theft.

A review of the Ventura County Superior Court website revealed Mullen has been arrested over thirty times since 2014. His most recent charges include lewd conduct, vehicle tampering, violation of a court order, possession of drug paraphernalia, prowling and burglary.