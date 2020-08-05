Oxnard doctor arrested, accused of sexual assault of patient

Ventura County

OXNARD, Calif. -- Oxnard police arrest a plastic surgeon doctor on Wednesday morning for sexual assault.

After an eight-month long investigation, police arrested David Nathanial Michelson, 73, from Newbury Park for sexual assault of a patient.

On Wednesday morning at around 8 a.m., investigators from the Oxnard Police Department's Family Protection Unity and Drug Enforcement Unit arrest Michelson at the 1800 block of North Rice Avenue in Oxnard.

Michelson is a cosmetic surgeon in Oxnard.

Michelson was arrested for sexually assaulting one of his patients during a medical exam.

His victim was a patient at his practice, Michelson Cosmetic Surgery.

During an appointment, the victim alleged that Michelson digitally penetrated and orally copulated her breast.

The Oxnard Police Department's Family Protection Unit investigated this case.

Investigators presented the case to the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office for review.

The Ventura County District Attorney’s Office filed the case, and an arrest warrant was issued for Michelson.

He was arrested for two counts of digital penetration and one count of sexual battery.

Michelson was booked into the Ventura County Pre-Trial Detention Facility on a bail amount of $100,000.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Oxnard police believes that there could possibly be more victims that have not reported similar incidents to police.

Anyone with information regarding this case or similar incidents involving Michelson is encouraged to contact Detective Juan Morales at 805-385-3922.