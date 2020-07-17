Ventura bars, breweries, wineries can reopen for business

Ventura County

VENTURA, Calif. -- Ventura County announce that bars, breweries, wineries and others similar businesses can reopen their outdoor services on Friday.

Ventura County says all bars, pubs, brewpubs, breweries and other businesses licensed to sell alcoholic beverages on their premises must close indoor operations but may open outdoor operations if they offer sit down or have outdoor dine in meals.

The County also allows for wineries and wine tasting rooms to open outdoor operations even if they do not offer sit down or outdoor dine-in meals.

In addition to complying with State orders and guidance, bars, pubs, brewpubs, breweries, wineries and wine tasting rooms must comply with the following requirements:

Only members of the same household may sit together at a single table.

The maximum time a patron may be on the premises is 1 and ½ hours.

Bars must be closed to the public between 10:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m.

To read the State guidance, click here.