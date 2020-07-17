Oxnard gang member arrested on gun charges

Ventura County

OXNARD, Calif. -- Oxnard Police arrested a man for prohibited gun possession on Thursday.

On Thursday at around 6:01 p.m., Oxnard Police Department Special Enforcement Unit conducted a traffic stop on a car for a driving violation on the 500 block of South C Street in Oxnard.

Officers contacted the driver, David Alvarez, 28, from Oxnard and a woman passenger.

Police say Alvarez is a known criminal street gang member in Oxnard.

Police say Alvarez is prohibited from owning and/or possessing firearms and/or ammunition due to prior felony convictions.

Due to Alvarez's supervision terms, a probation search was performed at his home.

During the search, officers found a loaded 9 mm P80 semi-automatic handgun.

The handgun had 10 unexpended bullets.

Officers arrested Alvarez on numerous gun charges.