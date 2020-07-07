Ventura police looking for man who burglarized fumigated home

Ventura County

VENTURA, Calif. -- Ventura Police are looking to identify a man involved in a home burglary on June 25.

On June 25 at around 1 a.m., a camera in a home at 9594 Las Cruces Street in Ventura caught a man breaking in.

Police say the man broke into the home during its fumigation process and stole a safe containing $20,000 in cash, citizenship papers, jewelry and antiques.

Ventura police is urging anyone with information regarding to this burglary to contact the Ventura Police Department at 805-339-4444.