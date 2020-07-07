Island Packers seasonal whale watching excursions begin

Ventura County

VENTURA, Calif. -- Island Packers announced summer whale watching excursions have been added to the existing scheduled trips.

Visitors to Ventura Harbor Village, Ventura’s top seaside attraction, can now board an Island Packers whale watching vessel (the boat departs adjacent to Ventura Harbor Village) and travel from Ventura Harbor through the waters off Santa Barbara Channel.

Summer whale watching is available through August 30.

Cost is: Adults (12-54 years) $68, Seniors (55 years and older) $62, and Children (3-12 years) $55.

Passengers aboard non-landing Whale Watching trips may view several summer seasonal species include Blue Whales, Fin Whales and Humpbacks, as well as year-round residents such as Common Dolphin, seals and sea lions.

Advance reservations are recommended. View www.islandpackers.com or call 805-642.1393.