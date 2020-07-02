Oxnard police investigating after man is killed in fight

Ventura County

OXNARD, Calif. -- Oxnard police is searching for a suspect involved in a deadly altercation on Wednesday night.

On Wednesday at around 10:04 p.m., Oxnard police responded to reports of a fight with possible gunshots in the south alley on the 200 block of Cuesta Del Mar in Oxnard.

Police took statements saying the victim was involved in a physical fight with several men.

At arrival, officers found an man, said to be 18 years old, laying in the middle of the alleyway.

Emergency medical personnel arrived and pronounced the victim dead on scene.

Major crimes investigations responded to the scene and took over the homicide investigation.

The victim has yet to be identified by police.

Police are searching for the suspect.

The investigation is currently ongoing.

Police are urging anyone with information about this case to contact Detective Jeff Kay at 805-385-8174 or submit any photos or videos by clicking here.

Police say submissions are immediately logged into the Oxnard Police Department’s digital evidence system and that contact information is not stored by Axon. Community members can remain anonymous by choosing to upload their files without providing contact information.