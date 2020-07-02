Experience Channel Islands National Park with a new digital app

Ventura County

Ventura, CA — Channel Islands National Park has developed a new digital app to enhance the visitor experience in the park that can also be used to take a virtual visit, according to a news release from the National Park Service.

The new mobile app is free and available at the App Store or on Google Play.

Features in the app include exploring the islands through stories, sites, self-guided tours and interactive maps.

Visitors can use the app to create a collage of the images from your visit or to track a calendar of current conditions, events, or ranger programs. To learn more go to NPS Channel Islands App.

Visitors to Santa Rosa Island will discover a new coastal trail on the marine terrace that boasts stunning views of Carrington and Skunk Points, Water Canyon Beach, and the Torrey pine forest.

Island Packers, has expanded options for day and overnight trips to each of the islands. Popular trips this summer include non-landing whale watch excursions in search of blue and humpback whales and multi-island same day landings at both Prisoners Harbor on Santa Cruz Island and Anacapa Island. Marine wildlife sightings this past week included 14 blue whales, several humpback whales, and thousands of common dolphins.

Santa Barbara Adventure Company is providing kayak tours out of Prisoners Harbor on Santa Cruz Island. They will resume snorkel and kayak tours at Scorpion Anchorage on Santa Cruz Island when the new pier construction is completed in the fall.