Ventura police arrest two men on suspicion of armed robbery

Ventura County

VENTURA, Calif. -- Ventura Police arrested two documented gang members on suspicions of an armed robbery on Tuesday night.

On Tuesday at around 10:05 p.m., Ventura police received a 911 call from a victim saying that he was robbed in front of a business.

Police responded to the Sparkle Car Wash at 1098 Cachuma Avenue in Ventura where they met with the victim, identified as a 60 year-old Ventura man.

In their investigation, officers found that the suspects saw the man walking in the area before parking nearby the man.

The suspect approached the man on foot and pointed a gun at the victim demanding money and his wallet. The victim refused to give over his wallet and then another car pulled into the parking lot.

The suspects saw the car and fled the area in their own car.

Officers were able to identify the suspects as Collin Potter, 24 and Christo Benitez, 18, both from Ventura.

Detectives from the Ventura Police Street Crimes unit were able to locate Potter and observed on him in the area of Saticoy in Ventura.

During the observation of Potter's activities, police saw him with Benitez who police say was the second suspect in the attempted robbery.

Police saw Potter, Benitez and a third person entering a car and driving away.

The Ventura Gang unit detectives along with patrol officers conducted a traffic stop of the car and took both Potter and Benitez into custody without incident.

The third person was detained for a short while before being released at the scene.

Potter was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon, robbery, felon in possession of a firearm, brandishing a firearm, and hit and run. Police say Potter is a documented gang member and is on active probation with post release offender status and gang terms.

Benitez is also a documented gang member.

Potter is currently out on bail.