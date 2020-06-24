Ventura County Health Officer concerned the county is losing battle against COVID-19

Ventura County

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. -- Tensions were high at the Ventura County Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday morning. Several people spoke during the public comment on the coronavirus response.

"I enforced my 5th amendment right. I don't answer questions, I don't take temperature checks, and I don't wear masks," one speaker said.

Many spoke against the mask order that was issued in California last week.

Board members tried to keep community members safe by separating chairs, and maintaining physical distancing, but some chose not to listen to the rules.

At one point, Supervisor Kelly Long made everyone leave. Speakers were then brought in one-by-one to comment.

Ventura County Public Health Officer Dr. Robert Levin, also spoke and voiced major concern.

"We are showing the first signs of starting to lose this battle against COVID-19 in our county," Levin said.

Health experts said there's been a big spike in COVID-19 cases statewide, and Ventura COunty is no exception.

"The state reassures us that the level of increase is not worrisome, well it worries me. And it should worry you. It worries me because of what I see, I see gatherings of people," Levin said.

Dr. Levin said he's nervous community members are not complying with the county's health order, and acting as if the virus is gone or never existed.

He doesn't want the lockdown to go back in place, but says it will if the numbers keep rising.