Ventura discusses the removal of Father Junipero Serra statue from City Hall

Ventura County

VENTURA, Calif. - Leaders from the City of Ventura have been discussing the future removal of the statue of Father Junipero Serra from its place near City Hall following a large volume of requests.

Ventura Mayor Matt LaVere organized a meeting with representatives from the Barbareño/ Ventureño Band of Mission Indians (Chumash) and Father Tom Elewaut of Mission San Buenaventura.

During the meeting, the city said a friendly dialogue was held where everyone recognized it was time to take action and work towards removing the statue.

Julie Tumamait Stenslie, the Tribal Chair of the Barbareño/Ventureño Band of Mission Indians said, “True conversation starts with an open heart and mind. Change comes when there is no judgement or assumptions. To listen to and to be heard is crucial.”

They City intends to move forward with more meetings and discussions with the public before making a final decision.

In a message to residents, the city invited them to share their input. A community discussion will be scheduled and announced in the near future.

A portion of the message from the city reads:

We have listened and we have heard the calls from those in the community and believe the time has come for the statue to be taken down and moved to a more appropriate non-public location. But a historic decision such as this must involve the Ventura City Council, the voices of the Chumash tribe and residents of Ventura. It is our priority to be receptive to community concerns and provide an environment where all voices are heard and respected. To honor the cultural heritage of Ventura and its earliest residents is our ultimate goal. We all believe that the removal of the statue should be accomplished without force, without anger, and through a collaborative, peaceful process. This process has already commenced through our initial meeting and we look forward to continuing the discussion with the community to help guide further action on this. City of Ventura

Father Junipero Serra is known as the Father of California's Spanish missions, having personally founded at least nine of the 21 missions statewide.

He worked to create the missions from 1767 until his death in 1784.

During his work in California, he converted many Native Americans to Christianity. However, being from Spain, he and many other Spanish priests and soldiers brought the small pox virus with them to America unintentionally.

Since the Native Americans had never been exposed to the virus before, many contracted the virus and quickly died from it. The virus spread uncontrollably and ended up wiping out thousands of Native Americans during that time.

Serra became an official saint under Pope Francis in 2015, a motion that was considered controversial even then.