Alleged auto thieves arrested in Oxnard

OXNARD, Calif. -- The Oxanrd Police Department said auto theft has not decreased during the COVID-19 pandemic. So far, in 2020, 386 auto thefts have been reported in the city of Oxnard.

Oxnard Police Department Property Crimes Detectives, members of the Ventura County Auto Theft Task Force (VenCATT), and Oxnard Police Department Patrol Officers have been working to recover these vehicles and take those responsible into custody.

The following Oxnard residents were recently arrested for possessing a stolen vehicle or were wanted for violations related to auto theft:

On June 10, Oxnard resident Jesus Vazquez was contacted by Oxnard Police Department Patrol Officers while in possession of a stolen vehicle. Vazquez has a history of arrests related to narcotics, robbery, and possessing burglary tools, according to the police department.

On June 12, Oxnard resident Fernando Lopez Morales was observed driving a stolen vehicle in the area of Oxnard Blvd. and Third Street, according to the police department. During the detention, officers discovered that Morales stole the vehicle during a robbery the night before. Morales is on probation for driving a stolen vehicle and was arrested for driving a stolen vehicle one month ago.

On June 13, Oxnard resident Fidel Galvan was contacted by patrol officers while in possession of a stolen vehicle, according to the police department. Galvan has four prior arrests for possession of a stolen vehicle and an arrest history involving burglary and possession of the stolen property.

On June 18, Auto Theft Detectives located a stolen vehicle in the area of Roosevelt Avenue and Camino Del Sol. Next to the stolen vehicle, Detectives contacted Luis Saldana and Antonio Alzalde. Saldana, who has an extensive history related to auto theft and is a Post Release Offender (PRO), was arrested for violating the terms of his release. Alzalde, was also arrested for failing to appear in court for a previous stolen vehicle arrest.

The Oxnard Police Department wants to encourage members of the public to use auto theft prevention devices, such as steering wheel locks and vehicle alarms, and to never store vehicle keys inside of their vehicle.

Anyone with information regarding any of these cases or other criminal activity is encouraged to contact the Oxnard Police Department at (805) 385-7600 or online via the Oxnard Police Department’s website: www.oxnardpd.org, and clicking on “Report Suspicious Activity.” You can remain anonymous if you choose to do so by calling the Ventura County Crime Stoppers at (800)222-8477. You can also visit their website: www.venturacountycrimestoppers.org to submit a tip via text or email.