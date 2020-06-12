Ventura County launches Concerts In Your Car series

Ventura County

VENTURA, Calif. -- Live entertainment in Ventura County will be back in action on June 27.

There will be no fair this year, but soon the Ventura County Fairgrounds parking lot will transform into a drive-in entertainment venue.

“It is called Concerts In Your Car,” said Vincenzo Giammanco, who is the CEO of CBF Productions. “It is California's first social distancing entertainment venue.”

The event is happening throughout the County and in and around nearby neighborhoods.

“Live entertainment was one of the hardest hit industries and we really want to give people an opportunity to come out and enjoy this,” said Giammanco. “It is a full stage production, huge LED screens and basically there is no bad seat in the house and we are right by the ocean.”

Concert goers must stay in their car and follow health guidelines.

“Anyone who has windows down or using the restroom, they must wear masks on the property,” said Giammanco. “Everyone working will have mask on and gloves.”



The concert series will run all summer starting on June 27.



“We are kicking it off with a congrats to grads, which is Super Duper Kyle,” said Giammanco. “He is an international superstar and he is from Ventura and we are super excited to have him.”



There will also be shows from the Rubican theater, movie nights and tribute concerts.

“We are going to do tribute Thursdays with Queen, Bruno Mars and ACDC,” said Giammanco. “And we just confirmed Third Eye Blind, so they will be here in July. We also just singed with Garth Brooks to do his Drive-In Live.”

Ticket prices range from $29 dollars to $150 bringing a much-needed boost to the area.



“We are projecting to dump about a million dollars into the local economy over the series,” said Giammanco. “This will be from people coming and staying in the hotel and going to eat in downtown and just revisiting the area.”

For more information on the series and how to buy tickets, click here.