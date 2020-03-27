Ventura County Foundation Marketplace closed until further notice

Ventura County

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. -- The Ventura College Foundation Marketplace is closed until further notice.

The marketplace operates every Saturday and Sunday at the Ventura College campus.

The Marketplace has been closed since March 15.

Ventura College made this decision due to COVID-19 shelter-in-place orders.

Classes and public activities are no longer being held on campus.

The executive director of the Ventura College Foundation gave a statement to the public:

"For our vendors, the Marketplace is a major source of revenue. It's a difficult time and our hearts go out to those who are affected. Anne Paul King, Executive Director of the Ventura College Foundation

The Marketplace draws about 2,000 visitors each weekend with 200 vendors on Saturday and 300 vendors on Sunday.

Vendors will be receiving a notice explaining how they can receive refunds if they have paid for booth space in advance. The public and vendors can keep updated on the Marketplace closure by going to the Ventura College Foundation’s website.

The Ventura College Foundation Marketplace has hosted vendors and patrons for over three decades and is a link between the college and the community.