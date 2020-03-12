Ventura County inmate dies in hospital

Ventura County

VENTURA, Calif. -- Ventura County Sheriff's Office announced an inmate death on Wednesday morning.

The inmate was identified as Daniel Korbluth, 59, of Thousand Oaks.

On Wednesday around 9:24 a.m., Kornbluth was housed alone in a cell within the Special Housing Unit of the Pre-Trial Detention Facility.

Kornbluth was being evaluated by medical staff.

During his evaluation, Kornbluth began suffering from a medical emergency.

Deputies and medical staff immediately began giving medical aid to Kornbluth.

Ventura City Fire and American Medical Response personnel also responded to provide more advanced care.

Kornbluth was then transported by ambulance to the Community Memorial Hospital Emergency Room.

Kornbluth's medical condition was stabilized and he was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit.

At around 1:20 p.m., Kornbluth's medical condition began to decline.

Hospital staff gave life-saving measures but Kornbluth did not survive.

Kornbluth was pronounced dead at 1:39 p.m.

The cause of death is under investigation.