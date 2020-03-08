CSU Channel Islands brings Science Carnival to Oxnard students

Ventura County

OXNARD, Calif.

Kids enjoyed doing experiments on Saturday afternoon.

They took part in the Science Carnival hosted by California State University Channel Islands.

But CSU students didn't make the kids come to the campus, they brought the experiments to Rio Vista Middle School.

The college students wore white lab coats and let the children and their teachers take part.

The free event may inspire some of the young participants to study science and become future scientists.